Bizzle Entertainment Boss Celebrates Family Birthday in Grand Style at Sharm El-Sheikh

Mr Berny Sarfo, CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, celebrated his wife and daughter’s birthdays with an extravagant trip to Sharm El-Sheikh, a popular resort town on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Bizzle, a well-known Ghanaian-UK-based promoter, was spotted with his immediate family enjoying Sharm El-Sheikh’s magnificent beaches and the nightlife.

The birthday trip commemorated another year of good fortune and blessings from the Almighty God, as well as the celebration of a long-term, successful marriage.

This display from Bizzle, who manages some top artistes in Ghana, demonstrates his deep commitment to family values throughout his career, thus reinforcing family bonds.

It is also essential for maintaining connections within families, especially given Bizzle’s busy schedule as an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.

This also highlights both his success as CEO of Bizzle Entertainment and his dedication to family life.

Bizzle is expected to spearhead another mega show next month when he hosts Amakye Dede’s 50th Anniversary Concert at Dominion Centre in London on June 14, 2025.