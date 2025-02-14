Bjorkegren Sees Boundless Potential in Ghanaian Football

Swedish tactician Kim Lars Bjorkegren exuded enthusiasm about Ghana’s football talent during his first public address as the new head coach of the Black Queens.

Officially unveiled by the Ghana Football Association on Friday, Bjorkegren has signed a two-year contract to lead the women’s senior national team, replacing Nora Häuptle, who recently departed for Zambia.

In his inaugural speech, the 43-year-old coach was effusive in his praise for the talent within Ghana. “I can see so much talent in this country, so I am really sure that, in the short term, we have the potential to be successful. In the long term, I can always guarantee that we will be successful,” he declared. Bjorkegren also acknowledged the progress made in recent years, referencing initiatives like the Volta project, which he sees as a cornerstone for changing the nation’s football momentum.

His debut as the Black Queens’ coach is set for an upcoming friendly against Morocco on February 21, with his official tournament debut slated for July during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The team faces a stern test in Group C, where they will contend with South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Bjorkegren’s confidence and forward-thinking approach signal a promising new chapter for Ghanaian women’s football, one that builds on past successes and looks eagerly toward a future defined by excellence and growth.