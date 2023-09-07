Black Bombers and Black Hitters land in Senegal

The national male and female boxing teams have successfully landed in Dakar, Senegal after making a transit in Lome, Togo.

News reaching Yours Truly is that none of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) board members made the trip but the PRO is there together with experienced coaches Dr. Asare and Rashid Williams aka Believer.

The LOC of the tournament will take care of the accommodation and feeding of the participating countries.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) gave the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) $10,000 before they went for the tournament to qualify for Paris 2024.

Friends of Boxing and the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana wish the teams well.

Meanwhile only the winners, gold medalists will qualify for Paris 2024 at the African Qualifier, and there is another opportunity at the World Qualifier in Italy later in the year.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) also wishes the Black Bombers and Black Hitters all the best.