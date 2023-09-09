Black Bombers And Hitters Start Journey To Paris 2024 In Dakar

Seven Ghana Boxers will be in the ring in Dakar today in the Round of 16 to begin their journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Janet Acquah will meet Veliswa Siphendis of Swaziland in the Women’s Flyweight,, Lightweight Sarah Apew will clash with Valera C. Mendes of Cape Verde, while Seth Gyamfi aka Freezy Macbones takes on home boy Seydou M. Konate of Senegal in the Men’s Heavyweight.

Light Middleweight Alfred Kotey will clash with Thiago Muxanga of Mozambique, as Heavyweight David Bawa fights Kadi Monrad of Algeria.

Men’s Flyweight will see Theophilus Allotey against Fitwi T. Nigus of Ethiopia, while Abdul Wahid Omar takes on Amzolele of South Africa in a Featherweight fray.

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare said it will not be an easy qualification and called on Ghanaians to pray for Team Ghana.