Black Bombers arrive from IBA Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) national amateur boxing team, Black Bombers returned home last night following a disastrous 2023 IBA world championships outing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where no African country picked a single medal in a competition which paid out 200,000 US Dollars for gold.

Silver medalists got $100,000 and bronze medalists took home $50,000.

However Coach Asare believes it was a good training programme as they prepare for the future.

Present at the airport to welcome the six Bombers and coach were former GBF President George Lamptey who is an ITO and current President Bernard Quartey.