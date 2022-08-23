Black Bombers Coach Asare Hail Ghanaian Boxing Coaches

Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and head coach of the Black Bombers, Dr. Ofori Asare has congratulated local Ghanaian boxing trainers for their hard work and dedication to produce many boxers win laurels for the nation.

Dr. Asare who manages the Wisdom Boxing Gym said all the boxing gyms are doing well, though they can do better as some are not well equipped.

He said it is the local gyms where the national and international boxers come from, so when praises are being showered some should go to the coaches who handle the boxers before they are invited to the national team.

Coach Dr. Asare who won Africa’s only medal in boxing with Samuel Takyi at the 2020 Olympic Games, improved upon his record with three medals, two silver and one bronze with Abraham Mensah, Joseph Commey and Wahid Omar at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He noted that Ghana has boxing talent that will never deplete because the people of Ga Mashie love boxing and every kid wants to box.

He said the GBF must try to support amateur referees and judges to gain international recognition and officiate at international tournaments like the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

He also congratulated the organisers of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League, Imax Media, the GBA and the United Coaches Association.