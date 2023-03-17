Black Bombers Head Coach Dr. Ofori Asare Gets IBA Technical Committee Appointment

Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation and Head Trainer of the National Boxing Team, the Black Bombers, Coach, Dr. Ofori Asare has been appointed to serve on the Technical Committee of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The appointment letter which was from Lausanne on Wednesday, March 14, 2023 and signed by the IBA President, Umar Kremlev said “on behalf of the IBA Board, I would like to confirm the appointment of Ofori Asare to serve as a Member of the IBA Coaches Committee”.

The IBA President said he was extremely confident that with his subject knowledge and experience, DR. Asare will make significant contribution to the success of the important Technical Committee.

He added that he welcome Asare to the team and look forward to working with him for the greater good of IBA and global boxing community.

The award winning trainer was the only African who won a bronze medal with Samuel Takyi at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He also led some young boxers to win two silver and one bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He is the founder and manager of the Wisdom Boxing Gym in Accra, Ghana where so many boxers train. Dr. Asare, a trainer of trainers has been honored by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana and several organisations for his marvelous work and achievements.

Meanwhile the Ghana Olympic Committee President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. Ben Quartey and Yours Truly, the President of the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) have congratulated him on his new appointment.