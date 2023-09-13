Black Business Growth Initiative calls for unity of Black businesses and heritage

ON Wednesday, September 20 next week, the Black Business Growth Initiative (BBGI) will present the Black business community with an opportunity to come together and work together.

Themed: “Black Business Growth Initiative Celebrating our Heritage, Carrying it into the Future, Building Legacies”, the event will take place at the Personal Trust House in Rondebosch, Cape Town from 6pm to 9pm.

The Black Business Growth Initiative reflects itself as a community of like-minded people united for the growth of Black African businesses and careers.

According to the Black Business Growth Initiative, it is discussing the importance of the female voice in black matters; the truths and myths around Women’s day celebration in South Africa; celebrating Black women with the support and buy-in of Black men.

“Our place in history is taking responsibility for creating a transformed future for Africa,” noted BBGI.

“Black Business Growth Initiative celebrates our beautiful and diverse heritage. We carry our heritage into our very bright future. Through our individual heritage, we shall collectively build legacies for our nation.”

And the BBGI asks the questions:

“What aspects of your heritage do you want to take into the future to change the lives of your family and community?”

“What baton was handed over to you, that you want to pass on to the next generation?”

And “Is your vision crystal clear and what tools do you have to chisel at this legacy every day?”

Organizers are reaching out to the Black business community when they say: “Come join Black Business Growth Initiative, as we sit around the proverbial fire and discuss our heritage with an esteemed panel of experts.”