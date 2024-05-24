Black Challenge Advancing to AAFCON Semi-Finals with 4-1 Victory over Tanzania”

Ghana’s Amputee National Team, the ‘Black Challenge’, has clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) in Egypt.

Their path to the semi-finals was paved with a resounding 4-1 triumph over Tanzania in the quarter-final stage.

The goals that secured this impressive victory came from the dynamic duo of Yussif Yahaya, who netted twice, and Hamza Mohammed, also contributing two goals and earning the coveted title of Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Looking ahead, Ghana’s next challenge will be facing off against Algeria in the semi-final clash scheduled for May 24th.

In the wake of their remarkable achievement, both players and technical staff are rallying for support from fellow Ghanaians as they aim to carry the nation’s hopes to even greater heights in the tournament.