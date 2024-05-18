Black Challenge Captain Promises Victory for Ghana 

Richard Arthur Opentil, the captain of Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, has assured Ghanaians of their determination to retain their African title as they head to Egypt. Speaking to the media at Kotoka International Airport, Opentil expressed confidence in the team’s ability to secure victory in the upcoming Africa Amputee Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

Opentil extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Youth & Sports and all sponsors who facilitated their journey to Egypt. He gave special thanks to the President of Ghana and the African Paralympic Committee for their leadership and for ensuring that the team had everything they needed for their trip.

“As a defender and the captain, I promise that my teammates and I will give our all to defend our title and secure qualification for the World Cup,” Opentil said. He emphasized the team’s commitment and readiness to overcome any challenges they might face in the tournament.

Opentil also acknowledged the vital role of the media in supporting and motivating the team, thanking them for their continued encouragement and coverage.

As the Black Challenge embark on this important mission, they carry with them the hopes and best wishes of their nation, aiming to bring back the AAFCON trophy once again.