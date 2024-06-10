Black Challenge Celebrates Victory at Believers Worship Center

The National Amputee Football Team, known as The Black Challenge, recently joined Stephen Adom Kyei Duah (Voice of God) and his congregation at the Believers Worship Center for a Thanksgiving service to celebrate their triumph at the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations.

The man of God praised the team for their remarkable achievement in retaining the trophy and encouraged them to continue promoting Ghana’s image despite the challenges they face.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, founder of the Believers Worship Center, announced his intention to adopt The Black Challenge. He promised the team that their future trips to Kumasi would no longer be on public transportation but in their own bus, emphasizing his commitment to their welfare.

In a gesture of support and gratitude, the church council and traditional leaders (Nananom) hosted a dinner for the team. Following the meal, they generously donated GHC 200,000 to The Black Challenge.

Before their participation in the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations, The Black Challenge visited the Believers Worship Center for prayers and guidance. Stephen Adom Kyei Duah not only prayed for the team but also contributed GHC 100,000 to support their efforts.

This celebration at the Believers Worship Center underscores the importance of community support and faith in the team’s journey to success, further motivating The Black Challenge to continue their outstanding representation of Ghana on the international stage.