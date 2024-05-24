Black Challenge Coach Obeng Advises Players to Avoid Complacency

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng of the Black Challenge, Ghana’s national amputee football team, has issued a strong warning to his players against complacency as they compete in the AAFCON 2024 tournament in Egypt.

After securing victories in their first two games and scoring a total of nine goals without conceding, Coach Obeng reminded his players of the importance of maintaining focus and avoiding unnecessary goals in their upcoming matches.

In his address to the team, Coach Obeng emphasized the need for the goalie to organize the defense effectively in their subsequent matches. He also instructed the midfielders to support the forwards, encouraging them to score early goals to unsettle their opponents.

Having been voted the best coach in the previous edition of the tournament, Coach Obeng expressed confidence in his players and their ability to defend their title. He expressed his gratitude to Almighty God, the President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the African and National Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen, and the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, for their support.

He also extended thanks to the sponsors, including Twellium Industrial, GCB Bank, and First Chance Philadelphia, for making their trip possible. Additionally, he appreciated the media for their positive coverage, which motivates the players to perform their best on the field.

Ghana is set to face Kenya in their third game at 8 PM on Tuesday. The 2024 AAFCON tournament, scheduled from May 18th to 27th at the Petrol Sport Stadium, features teams from Egypt, Nigeria, Burundi, Liberia, Morocco, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Gambia, Algeria, Angola, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone.