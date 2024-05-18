Black Challenge Depart for Egypt to Defend AAFCON Title

The Black Challenge team has left Accra, Ghana, and headed for Cairo, Egypt, to participate in the 2024 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations (AAFCON). The squad departed in high spirits from Kotoka International Airport, eager to defend their title in the land of the Pharaohs.

All 25 players, along with the technical team, wore their official Accra2023 African Games attire as they boarded Africa World Airlines, with a transit stop in Lagos, Nigeria. Fresh off their victory at the Accra2023 1st African Para Games, the team exuded confidence in their ability to retain the trophy and secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng’s team wrapped up their pre-tournament preparations in Accra on Friday, ready to face tough competition. Ghana has been drawn into Group C alongside Kenya, Gambia, and Algeria. They will kick off their campaign against Gambia on Sunday, May 19th, 2024, at 21:30 hours.

The Black Challenge previously won the AFCON in 2021 in Tanzania and claimed the championship again in 2023. A victory in this tournament will ensure their place in the next Amputee Football World Cup.

Team Roster:

Players: Razak Seidu, Atsu Abor, Raymond Frimpong, Richard Arthur Opentil, Emmanuel Allotey, Sampson Larbi Sarfo, Timothy Hayford, Mohammed Mubarak, William Brown, Fuseini Iddi, Cephas Anum, Hamza Mohammed, Yussif Yahaya, Richard Ekwam, Isaac Kwabena Eshun, Huzair Mohammed Harmis, Ali Jarra, Stephen Richard Obeng, Abdalla Sambian Bawa, James Kally, Emmanuel Akpabli, Samuel Obeng Ansah, Abdul-Basit Imoro

Administrative Officer: Abdul-Basit Imoro (Ghana Paralympic Committee)

The team embarks on this journey with the best wishes of their nation, hoping to bring back the AAFCON trophy once more.