Black Challenge Players Thank Sports Media For Publicity

The national Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge have commended a section of the media for promoting their activities.

The team was in Lome, Togo where they engaged their Togolese counterparts in a friendly international and won 9-1.

While returning home from the game at the Stade Omnisport, some of the players spoke with Yours Truly and they hailed the sports media for promoting them.

They thanked their executives and officials especially Mr. Samson Deen who has been instrumental in their progress and preparations towards the first African Para Games.

Some of the players who featured in the game and also ply their trade in Turkey are top star Mohammed Mubarak of Sahinbey, Gaziantep. His club mates Opong Richard, Yussif Yahaya, Iddi Fuzzy, Emmanuel Allotey, Sampson Sarfo of Rorye. Thomas Hayford of Isas, Isaac Eshun of Konyu, Cephas Anum also of Konyu and Agyeman Clement of Instanbul.

They appealed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to supply them with equipment and urged other corporate bodies to help them with water, transportation and financial support.

Ali Jarra, the Technical Director of the team said disabled sportsmen have also won laurels for the nation, and they should be supported.

The Black Challenge are preparing for the African Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana.

They appealed to the Sports Minister and President Akuffo Addo and the GFA President to motivate them to host and win.