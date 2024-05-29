Black Challenge Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Ghana Sports Supporters

The Black Challenge, Ghana’s national amputee football team, received a warm reception upon their return to Accra following their victory at the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

Fans from the Ghana Sports Supporters group gathered at Kotoka International Airport to celebrate the team’s success.

Ghana clinched the championship title by defeating Morocco in a thrilling final held in Cairo, Egypt. Despite initially trailing, Ghana staged a remarkable comeback to secure victory, with Mohammed Mubarak earning the accolade of Best Player of the tournament, and coach Stephen Obeng recognized as the Best Coach.

The Black Challenge’s triumphant return to Accra on Tuesday afternoon was met with jubilation and cheers from supporters, underscoring the nation’s pride in their achievement.

In a separate commendation, Miss Wendy Naa Deide Sampah, founder of the Wendy Foundation, extended her congratulations to the Black Challenge. She encouraged the team to maintain their winning momentum and strive for even greater success at the upcoming World Cup in 2026, to be held in Panama.

Miss Sampah also lauded Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana, for his exemplary leadership. She highlighted his efforts in ensuring that other para-athletes qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris later this year, emphasizing his commitment to advancing the cause of para-sports in Ghana.