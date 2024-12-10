Black Galaxies Arrive in Togo for Friendly Ahead of CHAN Playoff Against Nigeria

Ghana’s Black Galaxies have arrived in Lome, Togo, for a friendly match against the host nation, as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2024 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) playoff against Nigeria.

The team departed Accra early on Tuesday and landed in Lome around 15:00 GMT. The friendly against Togo is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, at the Stade de Kegue, serving as a crucial warm-up ahead of their two-legged CHAN playoff against Nigeria.

The Black Galaxies had been training at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram since November 25. After a brief five-day break due to Ghana’s general elections, they resumed training on December 6, continuing their preparations with intense sessions. During their camp, the team also played and won two friendly matches—against Nania FC and Northern City—before flying to Togo.

Ghana, who were eliminated by Niger in the quarterfinals of the previous CHAN tournament, will be looking to make a strong showing in the upcoming edition, which is set to be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

The Black Galaxies will face Nigeria in the first leg of the CHAN playoff on December 21, 2024, with the second leg scheduled for between December 27 and December 29, 2024.