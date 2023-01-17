Black Galaxies charged to beat Sudan in the final CHAN Group C game

Mr. Evans Bobie Opoku, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has charged the Black Galaxies of Ghana to fight on and win their final group stage game against Sudan in the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ghana failed to win their opening game against Madagascar last Sunday and stands a chance of making it to the knockout stage if they defeat Sudan, one of the tough sides on the African continent.

The Asunafo North Member of Parliament in a short meeting with the players said “The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has asked me to encourage you to fight on and qualify for the next stage of the tournament”.

He urged them not to be discouraged despite losing their first match, but should go all out to give off their best as the entire nation was still behind them hoping for a historic moment.

According to the Minister, the government of Ghana had fulfilled all outstanding entitlements and was ready to redeem all promises if they make it to the next stage of the CHAN competition.

“The nation has confidence in you. In life we all make mistakes but what is ahead of us is the most important,” he added.

Ghana’s local side has now secured three points in two games, following Morocco’s failure to participate this year.

It would be a tough one for Annor Walker and his men after bottling their chances of qualifying from the group stages against Madagascar on Sunday.

Black Galaxies would face Sudan in a qualification decider on Thursday.