Black Galaxies coach appoints Gladson Awako as captain

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has been given the nod to lead the Black Galaxies team as they head to the Champions of African Nations tournament (CHAN) in Algeria, next year.

The 31-year-old striker was appointed by head coach of the side, Annor Walker at the team’s meeting on Sunday, having shown leadership skills as acting captain of the Ghanaian side during the qualification stage of the tournament.

The midfielder would be assisted by forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as first vice-captain and David Abagna also as the second vice-captain captain as they lead Ghana hoping to win the CHAN tournament this time round.

Black Galaxies would round up their preparation to the African championship in an 18-day intensive training in Cairo, Egypt before heading to Algeria for the main show.

The team left the shores of Accra on Saturday and were expected to begin training today as all twenty-five selected players were fit for action.

The 2023 CHAN tournament would begin on January 13 to February 4th as Ghana was paired in Group C with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.

Ghana’s last appearance in the CHAN tournament was in 2014 where they managed to reach the finals but lost 4-3 to Libya on penalties.

The West African giants would hope to come back stronger in next years competition as they face 17 other participating teams for the ultimate trophy.