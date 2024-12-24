Black Galaxies Coach Didi Dramani Advocates Gradual Integration for Jerry Afriyie

Black Galaxies head coach Didi Dramani has stressed the importance of a measured approach in the integration of young striker Jerry Afriyie into senior football.

Afriyie, who currently plays for lower-tier side Thought FC, has gained widespread recognition for his stellar performances, including being named the best player and top scorer at the All-Africa Games.

The 20-year-old made history as the first player from Ghana’s third-tier league to receive a call-up to the Black Stars, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 loss to Niger during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. He has also earned a spot in the Black Galaxies squad for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Afriyie’s recent appearance in Ghana’s goalless draw against Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday showcased his talent, as he made a strong impact as a second-half substitute. However, when asked about the possibility of Afriyie starting in the upcoming second leg, Dramani exercised caution, emphasizing the need for a gradual transition into senior football.

“Jerry is very mobile, a positive player, but we need to gradually integrate him into senior football. We appreciate what he’s done so far, but his transition must be handled carefully,” Dramani explained.

As Ghana prepares for a crucial second leg against Nigeria in Uyo on December 28, the Black Galaxies are aiming to secure their place in the 2025 CHAN tournament. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, leaving the decisive encounter eagerly awaited.