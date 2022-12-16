Black Galaxies lead Legon Cities in CHAN preparatory friendly

The Black Galaxies defeated Premier League side Legon Cities 2-0 in a preparatory friendly match at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Thursday, December 15, 2022, ahead of Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament to be staged in Algeria next month.

The Galaxies scored both goals in the first half through Sylvester Simba and Evans Osei Wusu.

It was the second friendly game for Coach Annor Walker and his boys as they resumed camping last month, after he named 40 players in the provisional squad.

Ghana international Daniel Afriyie Barnieh started the game but was taken off in the 73rd minute as Coach Annor Walker tried other attacking options in the second half.

Danlad Ibrahim sat out of the match as Stephen Kwaku was preferred in post while William Essu came on in the second half.

The team would depart Accra next week for Egypt to continue with their preparations towards the tournament, which takes place in Algeria from January 8-31, 2023.

The Black Galaxies are paired in Group C alongside Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.