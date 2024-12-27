Black Galaxies Set Sights on CHAN Qualification as They Travel to Nigeria for Decisive Second Leg

Ghana’s home-based national team, the Black Galaxies, have departed for Uyo, Nigeria, ahead of their crucial second leg in the 2025 CHAN qualification campaign against Nigeria’s CHAN Eagles.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg, the team faces a high-stakes away match on Saturday, December 28, 2024, in Akwa Ibom State’s capital.

With both teams tied, the upcoming fixture will determine which side secures a spot in the 2025 CHAN tournament, set to take place across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from February 1-28, 2025.

The Black Galaxies will be aiming to repeat their previous success against Nigeria, having triumphed over their rivals in a penalty shootout during the last qualification campaign. Ghana is hoping to replicate that achievement and secure back-to-back qualifications for the CHAN tournament at Nigeria’s expense.

The CHAN competition, which exclusively features players from domestic leagues, provides a crucial platform for home-based talents to showcase their skills on the continental stage. As the Black Galaxies gear up for their decisive clash, all eyes will be on their quest to continue their momentum in this prestigious tournament.