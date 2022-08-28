Black Galaxies take on Nigeria in crunch 2023 CHAN qualification encounter

Ghana’s local-based national team, Black Galaxies, will be looking to take a giant step towards qualification as they lock horns with their Nigerian counterparts in the first leg of the 2023 Championship of African Nations(CHAN) qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies would be looking to make a return to the continental showpiece, having missed out on the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies were sublime in their last outing against Benin, where they cruised past them 4-0 on aggregate.

Nigeria, who missed out on the last edition in Cameroon would be looking to return to the competition where they emerged runners-up in 2018.

The rivalry between the two national teams has been intense over the past few years, especially after the Black Stars edged the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerians would undoubtedly want to avenge their senior counterparts’ defeat, but it would not be easy against the Black Galaxies, who have finished second in this competition twice (in 2009 and 2014).

Captain Gladson Awako, a member of Ghana’s U-20 World Cup-winning team, would aim to lead the team to their fourth appearance at the Championship.

Coach Annor Walker, who recently led the team to a training camp in Austria, would be looking for a positive result against Nigeria, who drew by in the first round of qualifiers.

The match would be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 16:00 GMT.

The next edition of CHAN is slated for Algeria from January 8 to 31, 2023.