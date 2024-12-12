Black Heritage Alliance to mark Ghana’s 68th Independence Anniversary in USA

Black Heritage Alliance, a renowned international event company, has outlined a series of activities to mark Ghana’s Independence Day anniversary in the USA next year.

Ghana will on March 6, 2025 mark its 68th anniversary since it gained independence from her colonial masters, the British.

To commemorate this day, Black Heritage Alliance, LLC will hold a music concert, food, and fashion fair for Ghanaians in the USA.

According to the organisers, the Independence Day celebration seeks to project Ghanaian culture in the diaspora and also promote the heritage of the peaceful West African country.

“Ghana is our motherland, and we have to be part of the celebration to mark our 68th independence. We want to recognise the contribution of Ghanaians abroad and what they are doing in their respective endeavours to promote Ghana.

“We will come together and celebrate our food, fashion, and music, and we expect some musicians from Ghana to grace the occasion and make it a success,” said Stephen Ohene Agyepong, organiser of the event.

The event set for March 8, 2025 in Houston, Texas would also offer a platform for Ghanaians to fraternise with one another in a quest to promote harmonious living.