Black history set to empower our people

-THANDISIZWE MGUDLWA

FEBRUARY is Black History Month.

And according to the calendar of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), this month is called the Sobukwe Month, after Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, a founding president of the PAC, died on February 27, 1978.

A question that is often asked by Black nationalists and others across the globe, is why Black History is mostly celebrated in the month February as Black History Month.

Even though Black August in the month of August has not received the same amount of attention as February’s Black History Month, it’s still troubling that Black governments across the African Diaspora still ignore these two important programmes regarding the history of Black

people.

As for Black August, the Month began in the 1970s to mark the assassination of the imprisoned Black Panther, author, and revolutionary George Jackson during a prison rebellion in California.

Black History Month is largely recognized through an annual observance in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom for remembrance of important people and events in the history of the African Diaspora.

The precursor to Black History Month was created in 1926 in the United States, when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History announced the second week of February to be Negro History Week.

The week was chosen because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on February 12 and of Frederick Douglass on February 14, both dates having been celebrated by Black Communities together since the late 19th century.

According to history sources, from the event’s initial phase, primary emphasis was placed on encouraging the coordinated teaching of the history of American Blacks in the nation’s public schools. The first Negro History Week was met with a lukewarm response, gaining the cooperation of the Departments of Education of the states of North Carolina, Delaware, and West Virginia as well as the city school administrations of Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

In addition, despite this far from universal acceptance, the event was regarded by Woodson as “one of the most fortunate steps ever taken by the Association,” and plans for a repeat of the event on an annual basis continued apace.

During the Negro History Week’s launch, Woodson had remarked that the teaching of Black history was essential to ensure the physical and intellectual survival of the Black race within broader society: “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated. The American Indian left no continuous record. He did not appreciate the value of tradition; and where is he today? The Hebrew keenly appreciated the value of tradition, as is attested by the Bible itself. In spite of worldwide persecution, therefore, he is a great factor in our civilization.”

And by 1929, The Journal of Negro History was able to note that with only two exceptions, officials with the State Departments of Educations of “every state with considerable Negro population” had made the event known to that state’s teachers and distributed official literature associated with the event.”

Churches also played a significant role in the distribution of literature in association with Negro History Week during this initial interval, with the mainstream and Black press aiding in the publicity effort.

Moreover, Negro History Week was met with enthusiastic response; it prompted the creation of Black History Clubs, an increase in interest among teachers, and interest from progressive whites. Negro History Week grew in popularity throughout the following decades, with mayors across the United States endorsing it as a holiday.

On February 21, 2016, 106 year Washington D.C. resident and school volunteer Virginia McLaurin visited the White House as part of Black History Month. When asked by the president why she was there, Virginia said, “A Black president. A Black wife. And I’m here to celebrate

Black history. That’s what I’m here for.”

Notably, criticism of the Black History Month includes whether it is appropriate to confine the celebration of Black history to one month, instead of the integration of Black history into mainstream education the rest of the year.

Another criticism is that contrary to the original inspiration for Black History Month, which was a desire to redress the manner in which British schools failed to represent Black historical figures as anything other than slaves or colonial subjects, Black History Month reduces complex historical figures to overly simplified objects of hero worship, other people attest.

And Black celebrities such as actor and director Morgan Freeman and actress Stacey Dash have criticized Black history Month, with Freeman saying, “I don’t want a Black History Month. Black history is American history.”

Freeman has argued that there was no White History Month, because white people did not want their history relegated to just one month.

The global Black community, especially Africa, should follow suit from the on-going work by these Black communities on advancing their history for the benefit of all.

All schools, colleges and universities should have compulsory history lessons.

Either way, the question should be: Are Black people being taught their history or are they still depending on other racial groups to lead their advancement as a people?