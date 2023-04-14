Black Hitters Get Motivation From Adoa TV

Adoa TV, an Accra based broadcasting outfit on Thursday presented an undisclosed amount and cartons of mineral water to the National Female Boxing Team, The Black Hitters at The Gym.

Isaac Mortey, a journalist and Head of Sports of the station presented the items which were received by Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).

Dauda Fuseini said the donation will motivate the female boxers who are preparing for a tournament in Turkey.

He appealed to other companies and media to emulate the gesture shown by Adoa TV.

According to Mr. Fuseni, their other counterparts in the national team, the Black Bombers and Black Rockets (Youth Team) also need support.

Coach of the Hitters, Abdul Rasheed Williams commended Adoa TV for the donation and asked for more.

Faruza Osman, skipper of the Black Hitters assured that they are ready to win medals and glory for the nation.

Present at the short but impressive ceremony were Messrs Frank Paintsil, Sam Kusi Appiah and Daniel Odartey all of Adoa TV.

GBF Treasurer, Mustapha Nettey and Communications Director Joojo Ephson were also in attendance.

The Hitters who were training on that day included Sarah Apau, Ramatu Quaye, Janet Adjei, Janet Acquah, Nasara Fuseni, Trudy Manteaw, Anatu Mohammed, Perpetual Okaija and Abigail Quartey.