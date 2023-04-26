Black Loopers Coach Owusu Ansah Happy With Performance at WTTC West African Championship

Head Coach of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr. Anthony Owusu Ansah says he is impressed with the performance of the Black Loopers after their splendid display at the 2023 WTTC West Africa Regional Table Tennis Championship going on in Accra at the Trust Sports Emporium.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, the veteran Ping Pong trainer said all the players did well, both male and female, and there is more room for improvement.

“Out of our 17 players registered for the competition, five have some kind of experience, but the other 12 are new young players. This is their first time of experiencing such a tournament at this level, and I think they are learning a lot” he expressed.

According to Coach Owusu Ansah, Ghana is presenting one of the young teams, and it is part of the development and training of future champions.

He noted that the exercise is all towards the 13th African Games which Ghana will host. “We want to win more medals including Table Tennis” he stressed.

He emphasized that there are three or four players campaigning outside the country, and if the compliment the squad, Ghana will have a strong team.

All of the male players won their games on the morning of the third day of competition, while the females were a delight to watch after entering the medal zone in the team games.

On the future of the game, he suggested that a few rising stars should be selected and taken to China for grooming and they will become the next super stars in Ghana Table Tennis.

He commended the President of the GTTA, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, the sponsors of the event and other heads of federations in the West African region who are attending the Championship.

