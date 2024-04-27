Black Loopers In Semi-Finals Of 2024 West Africa Regional Table Tennis Championship In Togo

The male and female table tennis teams of Ghana have qualified for the semi-finals of the team’s event at the ongoing Regional Championships happening in Lome, Togo.

The male team had a walkover over Guinea in their first match. They went ahead to beat Cote d’Ivoire 3-2 in their second match. In the final group match, Ghana beat Benin 3-0 to stay top of Group 2.

The male team will battle it out with Togo in their semi-final encounter for a place in the finals.

Reigning champions Nigeria will meet Benin in the other semi-final encounter.

The female team also beat Togo and Benin 3-0 respectively and also had a walkover over Guinea. Through this performance, they also topped their group.

The female team will meet Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals while Nigeria will also play Benin in the other semi-finals.

Emmanuel Commey, Samuel Akayade, James Marfo, Israel Aklie, and Michael Yeboah make up the male team. They are coached by Ebenezer Anang-Whyte

The female team is made of up Cynthia Kwabi, Celia Baah-Danso, Bernice Borley Borquaye, Juanita Borteye, and Blessing Labanti. They are also coached by David Senyo Ahiaba.

The team is accompanied by Coach Robert Amartey, who doubles as Equipment Manager.

The 3-day event from 25th to 27th April 2024 serves as qualifiers for the African Championships to be held in Ethiopia in October 2024.

Source Nathaniel Kwesi Somuah, Ghana Table Tennis Association