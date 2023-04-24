Black Loopers Target Victory At WTTC

The Ghana Table Tennis Team are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to win the 2023 West African Table Tennis Championship coming up at the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra.

The 24 players who were invited to camp to represent Ghana have been pruned to16, eight male and 8 female ping pong stars.

All of them are champions in their own rights and they will also depend on home support to win.

Already Ghana Navy player, Bernice Borquaye has indicated her readiness to climb the podium for a medal. She has invited her family and friends from Korle Gonno to come and watch her show.

Top seed Cylia Baah Danso of the Ghana Army will be at center stage together with Cynthia Kwabi of the Ghana Immigration.

Augustina Baidoo and Juanita Borteye are new rising stars who want to make names for themselves and their nation, while Police woman Beatrice Gyasi will use her experience and morale to inspire her colleagues.

In the absence of Derek Abrefa who is in the UK, every eye will be on Felix Lartey, the spider to lead the men.

Team Ghana has been training at the Trust Sports Emporium in preparation for the big West African Championship, and the hard work of the Ghana Table Tennis Association President, Mawuko Afadzinu should urged the players to give out their best.

The official 16 (8 Male and 8 female) players to represent Ghana have been named.

The female players are Cynthia Kwabi, Cecilia Fremah, Celia Baah Danso, Augustina Baidoo, Juanita Borteye, Bernice Borquaye, Beatrice Gyasi and Blessing Labanti.

The male include Samuel Akayede, Felix Lartey, Isaac Davies, Isaac Amoako, Augustine Baidoo, James Marfo, Bernard Joe Sam, Francis Antwi

Both Male and female players will compete in the singles and teams event.

The West African Table Tennis Championship starts from Monday April 24 to April 27.

Partners supporting the GTTA are Labadi Beach Hotel, Trust Sports Emporium Limited, Ghana Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Others are Sun Seekers, Special Ice Water, Goil and the Media.