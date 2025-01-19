Black Maidens Begin New Chapter as Provisional Squad Named

The next chapter in the storied history of the Black Maidens is set to unfold this week, as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named a provisional squad of 30 players for the national U-17 women’s football team.

The talented group of young athletes will report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram on Wednesday, 22 January, at 4 PM sharp to begin their camp.

This marks a significant first step in the rebuilding of a team that has already made its mark in the football world. Last year, the Black Maidens captured the hearts of fans with a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria’s Super Flamingos to claim the inaugural WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup. The dramatic win, which took place at the GSCE, not only showcased their resilience but also hinted at the team’s growing dominance within the region.

After this impressive triumph, Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has been given the monumental task of assembling a squad capable of competing at the global level. The GFA has pledged its full support to the team, with plans to prepare them for international competition through a series of local and international friendly matches. These warm-up games will be crucial as the Maidens set their sights on upcoming international assignments later in the year.

The camp at GSCE will be an intense, yet thrilling opportunity for the selected players, who will compete for a spot in the final squad. As they take to the pitches of the GSCE, the journey to continue writing the next chapter of the Black Maidens’ storied history begins.

With football fans across the nation eagerly watching, there is hope that these young players will rise to the occasion and contribute to the continued success of one of Ghana’s most exciting and promising football teams.