Baba Nuhu Head Coach of the National Under-19 female team, Black Maidens has invited 30 players to begin camping ahead of their 2020 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 World Cup final round qualifier against Nigeria.

The team would converge at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 14, to begin preparations towards the penultimate match.

Ghana would lock horns with rivals Nigeria in October/November in search of a slot to represent Africa at the world showpiece slated for India in 2021.

The Black Maidens thrashed Liberia with a 10-0 aggregate triumph to book a final showdown with Nigeria.

By adhering to the Safety Protocols put in place by the GFA, all players, technical staff and essential service providers would go through the mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival in camp.

Herein the full squad; Goalkeepers: Ahamadu Amina – FC Savanah, Ziblim Farihana – Bagabaga Ladies and Amponsah Mary – Valued Girls

Defenders; Atinga Sandra – Kumasi Sports Academy,Seidu Faiza – Northern Ladies

Achiaa Anasthesia – Sea Lions,Yahaya Asana – Bagabaga Ladies,Fuseini Zulaiha – Pearlpia Ladies

Opoku Abena Anoma – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Aniwaa Luiza – Police Ladies,Yakubu Ayisha – Pearlpia Ladies, Mintah Sarfoah Linda- Prisons Ladies.

Midfielders; Acheampong Elshadai – Kumasi Sports Academy,Alhassan Basira – Pearlpia Ladies,Oppong Elizabeth – Samaria Ladies

Sarpong Elizabeth – Fabulous Ladies,Twum Tracy – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Fodu Bless Matilda – Ideal Ladies, Akaheeh Doris – Northern Ladies

Alexia Ahoma- Holy Royals Ladies

Wingers; Owusu Mavis – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Agyemang Constance Serwaa – Halifax Ladies, Mafia Nyame – Rock Ladies, Aguadze Juanita – Police Ladies

Attackers; Abdulai Salamatu – Bagabaga Ladies

Amponsah Ophelia Serwaa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies,Sarpong Alice – Sea Lions

Dejean Kubura – Zicom Stars Ladies

Abrafi Sarah – Dreams Ladies

Aoyem Georgina Aisha – Army Ladies