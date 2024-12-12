Black Maidens Dominate Benin 4-1 in WAFU B U-17 Opener

Ghana’s Black Maidens delivered a dominant performance in their opening match of the WAFU B U-17 tournament on Thursday, securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Benin at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

Building on their strong form leading into the tournament, where they picked up two wins and a draw, the Black Maidens wasted no time asserting their dominance. The game was barely six minutes old when Priscilla Mensah put Ghana ahead with a well-taken shot.

Christiana Ashiaku then took center stage, scoring a stunning first-half hat-trick. Ashiaku netted her first goal in the 17th minute, added a second right before halftime, and completed her hat-trick just a minute later.

After the break, Benin began to show more resilience, and they managed to pull one back on the hour mark. However, Ghana remained composed and ensured that the game was well under control, with Benin’s goal ultimately proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

The victory ensured Ghana walked away with all three points, further solidifying their position in Group A following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso. With Togo also pulling out of Group B, Ghana will face Benin again on December 14 for the second encounter of the group stage.