Black Maidens Edge Past Benin to Secure Semi-Final Spot at WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup

Ghana’s Black Maidens secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Benin on Saturday, earning a spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

The game, which followed a dominant 4-1 win for Ghana over Benin in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday, took on a completely different tone. Benin, learning from their previous defeat, came out with a more determined approach, taking an early lead through Yenido Gandonou.

However, Ghana responded swiftly, with constant pressure leading to the equalizer. Getrude Amoafo scored a well-taken finish in the 37th minute to level the score for the hosts. Just before the break, Priscilla Mensah put Ghana ahead with a goal on the stroke of halftime, giving the Black Maidens a 2-1 lead.

The second half saw a rejuvenated Benin side, who fought hard to get back into the game. Their efforts paid off when Gandonou struck again, bringing the score level at 2-2 with just 10 minutes remaining. But Ghana quickly regained the lead when Getrude Amoafo completed her brace with a sublime finish to make it 3-2.

Despite a late push from Benin, Ghana held on to secure the victory and advance to the semi-finals. They will now face one of Nigeria, Niger, or Ivory Coast in the next stage of the competition.