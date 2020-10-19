The National U-17, the Black Maidens, and U-20 the Princesses female teams will break camp on Monday, October 19, 2020.

This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to call off the remaining qualifying matches for the 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

A decision was also earlier taken to postpone qualifying matches for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

In a correspondence addressed to the GFA, CAF stated that:“Reference to the decision already taken by CAF in August 2020 concerning the rescheduling of the U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to the current situation of COVID -19 in Africa, we would like to inform you that CAF Competitions Division had a meeting with their FIFA counterpart to inquire about the dates and Venue of the Final Tournament of FIFA U-17 WWC-2021.

Therefore, FIFA indicated that the dates and Venue of the said Final Tournament are not yet confirmed.

Consequently, the new retained dates for the second round would be communicated to you as soon as they are decided by the competent bodies.”

The Black Maidens and the Black Princesses have been camping in Cape Coast since August in preparation for their respective qualifying matches.

The teams are expected to resume camping when FIFA and CAF agree on new dates for their qualifying matches.