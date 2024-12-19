Black Maidens Secure Spot in 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Cup Final with 5-0 Win Over Ivory Coast

The Black Maidens have reached the final of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Cup following an impressive 5-0 victory over Ivory Coast in Thursday’s semi-final in Prampram.

Christina Ashiaku was the standout performer for Ghana, opening the scoring just 14 minutes into the match. She continued her dominant display, completing a first-half hat-trick to give the Black Maidens a commanding 3-0 lead by the break.

In the second half, Ghana continued to press, with Zipporah Ayantoya and Seidatu Wahab both adding goals to seal the dominant 5-0 win.

With the victory, Ghana secures a place in the final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Nigeria and Benin, set to be played later tonight at 7 p.m.