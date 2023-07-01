Black Meteors Coach expresses disappointment over AFCON exit

Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of Black Meteors has admitted that his side’s exit from the CAF Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament comes as disappointment to Ghanaians following the country’s hunger for the trophy over the years.

Ghana needed a win against Guinea to book a ticket to the semi-finals but failed as the game ended 1-1 at the Ibn Batouta Stadium on Friday.

Speaking at a post-match conference, the Coach said his men could have done better following the preparations they had going into the competition.

“We have disappointed Ghanaians, and we have also disappointed ourselves. We prepared very well thinking that we were going to go far in this tournament, but this is what happened.”

He said the friendly game against Egypt was an indication of how poised they were to win the continental title and also make it to the 2024 Olympic Games having missed out since 2004.

The former Dortmund man said lack of concentration from the side of his players caused the team’s failure in the tournament.

Coach Tanko said Ghana was not the best in terms of quality at the tournament but as a football loving country there was a need to get the very best of quality players in the team.

“We have to sit down and analyse the games we played, definitely there is a lot to learn and do it better,” he urged.

Ghana picked up four points in all three games played, securing third place in Group A.