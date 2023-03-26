Black Meteors draw 1-1 with Algeria in U23 Afcon qualifier

Black Meteors drew 1-1 with Algeria in the first leg of the U23 African Cup of Nations at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Friday night.

Both teams played with caution in the first half, hoping for a chance to score, but there was none, as the first half finished 0-0.

After halftime, Algeria was awarded a penalty, but Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim saved it brilliantly to maintain the game tied.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a spectacular goal from the center circle in the 83rd minute with a strong drive that rocketed into the net.

Unfortunately, the Black Meteors gave away a penalty kick in injury time that was this time around converted to restore parity for the hosts. The team return immediately after the match to start preparing for the second leg, which is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

The winner of the two legs will advance to the Morocco U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

The Black Meteors is coached by Tanko Ibrahim who is assisted by Godwin Attram.