Black Meteors head to Morocco today for tournament

Ghana’s Under-23 team, the Black Meteors will depart Cairo for Morocco, today in preparation for the forthcoming Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team opened training camp in Cairo to get ready for the competition, which is set to begin on June 24 and run through July 8 of 2023.

The Black Meteors played Egypt’s Under-23 team as part of their preparations, last Thursday, which ended 1-1.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his team recorded an impressive 4-1 win over Zamalek to complete their preparations on Tuesday.

However, the Black Meteors, who are housed in Group A would be based in Rabat for a larger part of the group stages where they would play Congo and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium before traveling for Tangier to play Guinea.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, have pulled out from the tournament squad for a variety of reasons.

The Black Stars duo were named in the 29-man provisional squad for the tournament.

However, Ernest Nuamah would join the rest of the team in Rabat later today.

The Black Meteors would be vying for a spot among the top three winners of tickets to the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024.