Black Meteors play Algeria today in Kumasi in AFCON 2023 qualifier

Ghana’s U-23 side, Black Meteors will face Algeria in the final Under-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification decider at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Algeria managed to pull a shocking 1-1 draw in the first leg encounter in the first leg, but Ghana is positive to triumph over the North African side in Kumasi.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko said the Meteors would beat their opponents at the Garden City following the preparations they had put in place with hopes of booking a slot at the continental competition.

This was not the first time the two sides had clashed in the AFCON qualifiers stage.

Ghana in 2019, eliminated Algeria in the AFCON qualifiers to make it to the competition where they placed fourth.

The West African side still stands a chance of making it to the tournament following the inclusion of some experienced players in the team.

With players like Afriyie Barnieh, Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim, who were with the Black Stars, Ghana would count on them to go for the slot.

A win for Ghana would see them advance to the tournament in Morocco this year.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON tournament is scheduled for June 24 to July 8, 2023.