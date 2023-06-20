Black Meteors wrap up AFCON preparations against Zamalek

The Black Meteors of Ghana will wrap up their TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparations against Egyptian top giants, Zamalek SC at the Zamalek Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian side, having last drawn against the Pharaohs of Egypt, would once again seek to pick up a positive result against one of the top sides as they journey to the continental party slated for June 24 to July 8, 2023.

A win for Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his men would boost the team’s confidence as they face hosts Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A.

The team is expected to leave Egypt for Morocco on Wednesday.

Ghana is hoping to book a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The winner of the tournament and two runners-up would make it to the Olympic Games next year.