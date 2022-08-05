Black Princesses coach finalized squad for 2022 Women’s World Cup

Ben Fokou, Head Coach of the Black Princesses has finalized his squad for the 2022 Women’s Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Costa Rica.

The coach selected 21 players out of 23 after an international friendly match with France U-20 female national team to drop Police Ladies’ Grace Animah and Ampem Darkoa’s defender Comfort Yeboah.

Coach Forkuo during the team’s two months camping, used the period to assess the players based on their performances and their readiness for the World Cup.

The 21 players selected by Coach Fokuo had 15 local-based players and six foreign-based players who would help Ghana in attaining its first knockout stage.

Notable names in the squad include Confederation of African Federation (CAF) Young Player of the Year and Interclub player of the year, Evelyn Badu and CAF Young Player of the Year nominee and Young Player of the Year nominee, Doris Boaduwaa.

The 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup is set to take place from 10-28 August with Ghana being paired in Group D with USA, Netherlands and holders Japan.

Here is a full list of the squad

Goalkeepers: Konlan Cynthia (Pearl Pia Ladies), Buoadu Grace (Hasaacas Ladies FC), Ziblim Farahana (Prison Ladies FC)

Defenders: Opoku Abena ( Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Yakubu Ayisha ( Pearl Pia Ladies), Atinga Rebecca ( Prison Ladies), Duah Susan ( Avaldsnes IL)Achiaa Anasthesia (Ampem Darkoa Ladies),Aniwaa Louisa (Police Ladies FC).

Midfielders: Owusu Jacqueline (Emek Hefer FC), Teye Suzzy (Lady Strikers), Badu Evelyn (Avaldsnes IL) Jafaru Rahama (Northern Ladies), Bugre Azumah (IFK Norrkoping FK), Nyame Mafia (Faith Ladies FC), Nyama Cecilia (Ridge City Women FC).

Forwards: Abdulai Mukarama (Deportivo Alaves Gloriosas), Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Abdulai Salamatu (Northern Ladies), Amponsah Ophelia (Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC), Sampson Sharon (Oakland University).