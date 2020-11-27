Ghana’s Black Princesses (female U-20), on Thursday, November 26, lost 1 nil to Morocco in an International friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Morocco striker Banouk Safa scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute to give the visitors victory over the Black Princesses.

After the opener, the Black Princesses put in effort in search of an equalizer but it proved futile.

Coach Yusif Basigi’s side threw more players forward in search of the equalizer but the Moroccans defended gallantly to protect their goal.

Ghana’s lead attacker Mukarama Abdulai did not have an effective game as she missed some decent chances that came her way. Boaduwa Evelyn, Kundock Peterson Patience, Suzzy Dede Teye and Azumah Bugri were given a stern opposition by the Moroccan midfield. Tayar Oumaima, Barchi Jihan and Banouk Safa, the goal scorer were a handful for the Ghanaian defence.

The Coaches reshuffled their teams by bringing in fresh legs but the Moroccans did very well to stop the Princesses from finding the back of the net as the game ended 1-0 in their favour.

The two teams are using the friendly games to prepare for the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

The two sides will meet again on Monday, November 30 in another friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.