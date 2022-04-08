Black Princesses need adequate preparations to make impact – Coach

Ben Fokuo Head Coach of Black Princesses, says the team needs adequate preparations to make an impact at the 2022 Under-20 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Coach Fokuo, in an interview with the GNA Sports said the Black Princesses would need some international feindly matches, beef up the squad and get a formidable team ahead of the tourney.

On his target for the team, the Coach has set sights on qualifying from the group stage to better their performance in the quadrennial competition.

“We need adequate preparations to get a formidable squad for the World Cup. Our main target is to qualify from the group, and we would work things out for the next matches.

“Despite qualifying, we still have some lapses in our team, and we would correct them before the tourney begins.

“We need everybody around and I believe at the end of our camping, we will get the best materials for the competition.”

The Black Princesses would be making their sixth appearance at the global showpiece and have not crossed beyond the group stage.