Black Princesses ready to upset USA in U-20 Women’s World Cup

The Black Princesses of Ghana will take on Group D counterparts, the United States of America (USA) in the opening Group D match in the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana is housed in Group D alongside holders, Japan, United States of America (USA) and Netherlands.

Ghana would take on USA on Thursday, August 11 at the Estadio Alejandro Morera in Costa Rica.

The Black Princesses, guided by Coach Ben Fokuo had enjoyed adequate preparations ahead of the global competition and have set eyes on breaking the deadlock to grab a knockout stage qualification; and a win against USA would set the campaign tone on a bright note.

The two sides have met a total of three times, where USA picked two wins and a draw against Ghana, however, Coach Fokuo remains confident the Black Princesses would record a win against their opponent in the opening match of the competition.

Ghana in the last edition of the Women’s World Cup managed to snatch a point from USA at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby, Papua Guinea and ended up eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

Coach Fokuo would have to devise a tactical approach to unsettle USA, who are tagged as the most successful team in the U-20 Women’s World tourney, having won the trophy three times in 2002, 2008 and 2012 and second runner up in 2004, beating Brazil 3-0.

Ahead of the global meeting, the three-time champions engaged in a four-nation tournament involving France, Mexico and Netherlands in the Sud Ladies Cup where USA emerged winners.

Ghana, on the other hand also played a series of domestic friendly matches before travelling to France to battle their U-20 female side where the former lost 4-0 and won 6-0 against a Division one side, Club Sport Herediano in Costa Rica to end Ghana’s preparation towards the World Cup.

It would be a cracker between the two national teams with each of them looking very strong in terms of the preparations made so far.

The Ghanaian side would be making their sixth appearance in the tournament, hoping to sail through to the next stage for the first time after suffering group stage elimination in all five previous encounters.

Ghana’s Head Coach and his charges would hope for a miracle on Thursday to grab a comfortable win before facing Netherlands in the second Group D match.

With the likes of Africa’s young and Inter club player of the year, Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa, Mukarama Abdulai who was exceptional at the U-17 Women’s World Cup, Ghana looks set to cause an upset against their opponent.

The probable line-up Coach Fokuo would feature Boaduwaa, Badu, Duah Susan Ama and Abdulai Salamatu who could be a threat to the Americans whereas, Head Coach of the USA team, Tracey Kevins would also eye to hand the Ghanaian side a defeat with Trinity Byars, Michelle Cooper, Korbin Albert, Sally Menti and Mia Jestus in their setup.

The 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament is set to begin 10-28 August in Alajuela and San Jose in Costa Rica.