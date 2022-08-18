Black Princesses suffer another humiliation to exit tournament 

The Black Princesses of Ghana received a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the final Group D match played at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Wednesday night.

This would be Ghana’s third defeat in the ongoing U-20 Women’s World Cup after losing 3-0 to USA, 2-0 to defending champions Japan and received another thrashing from the Dutch.

The Black Princesses matched unto the pitch with the goal of qualification, hence defeat the in-form Netherlands, by at least four unanswered goals and hope Japan beat USA by at least two goals, but this dream was dashed when Coach Ben Fokuo’s strategy could not produce the results.

It was the Europeans who opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Liz Rijsbergen and held onto the lead till half time.

From the break, the Dutch doubled their lead through Ziva Caroline Henry. Ghana pulled one back from a beautiful strike from forward Doris Boaduwaa.

Rijsbergen grabbed a brace in the 65th minute before Marit Auee netted from the spot with six minutes remaining to wrap up victory for the Dutch.

Ghana have failed to progress to the second round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after six attempts.

Japan topped the group with nine points, followed by Netherlands with six points, with USA exiting the competition with three points and Ghana at the bottom with no point.

Ghana bowed out of the competition conceding nine goals and scoring one.

Elsewhere, neighbors Nigeria lead Group C with nine points ahead of France, Korea and Canada.