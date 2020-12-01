A determined Black Princesses of Ghana on Monday displayed a phenomenal performance to wallop the Atlas Lioness of Morocco 4-0 in an International friendly match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Yussif Basigi’s charges on Friday lost 1-0 to the U-20 side of Morocco female national team, but came back a stronger and improved side and proved tactical prowess to thrash the Moroccans on Monday afternoon.

The match ended 4-0 with a brace from Captain Mukarama Abdulai, Doris Boaduwaa and Suzzy Dede Teye.

Abdulai’s goals came in the first half having capitalized on the defensive blunders of the visitors to give Ghana the lead after Boaduwaa’s shot ten minutes later.

Ghana’s goalie McCarthy Kerrie was on a holiday with no pressure from the opponent’s attack while Wahbi Soukaina was put to test.

With Morocco chasing a consolation goal, Teye added more salt to the visitors’ wounds by adding Ghana’s fourth, 14 minutes to regulation time.

The match is part of the Royal Morocco Football Federation’s visit to Ghana to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The friendly match is also to test the two teams’ preparation for International assignments.