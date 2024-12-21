Black Queens Coach Nora Häuptle Criticizes Lack of Preparatory Matches Ahead of WAFCON

Nora Häuptle, the head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, has expressed her frustration over the lack of preparatory matches ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), slated to be held in July 2025.

Häuptle, who has been vocal about the importance of consistent game exposure for player development, believes that the Black Queens are at a disadvantage compared to other teams preparing for the tournament.

In a LinkedIn post, Häuptle emphasized that success in football is built on continuous development, and that providing players with as many high-performance game experiences as possible is critical. She noted the significant difference in the number of matches played by Ghana compared to other participating countries in WAFCON 2024. “The difference in the amount of games played in 2024 is huge between the participating teams of the WAFCON ’24,” she said, highlighting the competitive edge gained by other nations.

Her comments come in the wake of media reports suggesting that Häuptle has turned down a contract renewal offer from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and is instead set to join the Zambia Football Association as the new head coach of the Copper Queens. It is expected that she will be officially unveiled next week.

Häuptle’s concerns about the Black Queens’ lack of preparation have added to the ongoing speculation about her future with the team, as she continues to advocate for better resources and opportunities to compete at the highest level.