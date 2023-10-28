Black Queens defeats Benin in first leg of the Paris 2024 Olympics Qualifiers

The Black Queens of Ghana defeated Benin 3-0 in the first leg of the Paris 2024 Olympics Qualifiers at the Stade de l’Amitie.

Goals from ŽFK Spartak Subotica forward Doris Boaduwaa and substitute Gifty Assifuah gave the Queens a smooth start in the second round.

After recording a 7-0 aggregate win over Guinea in the first round of the qualifiers, Coach Nora Häuptle and her ladies needed no guidance on how to pocket all three points going into the game as visitors.

The team’s winning streak had kept many African sides bitter on how to pin down the Ghanaians.

Ghana started the game on a high note, trying to break the defense of Benin with the pairing of Evelyn Badu and Boaduwaa playing a pivotal role in Ghana’s attacking force.

It was a great display by the homers who adapted to a defensive play to hold the visitors from finding their way out.

A 44th minute infringement on Grace Asantewaa served Ghana with the opportunity to take the lead as Boaduwaa beautifully slotted in the ball to send her side on top before the first half.

After recess, Hauptel’s super-sub, Assifuah changed the game for the Ghanaians, creating some goalscoring chances through the defense of Benin.

The forward found the net in the 73rd and 78th minutes respectively to give Ghana an advantage ahead of the second leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nora Häuptle is yet to concede a goal as Head Coach of Ghana’s senior side, Black Queens in eight games.