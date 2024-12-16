Black Queens Face Challenging Path in 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Queens have a tough task ahead in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, as they are set to face either Rwanda or Egypt in the second qualifying round.

After missing out on the 2022 edition of the prestigious tournament, coach Nora Hauptle’s squad aims to secure consecutive WAFCON appearances, with their place already confirmed for next year’s edition in Morocco. However, the Black Queens must navigate through the second-round qualification hurdle to secure their spot for the 2026 competition.

Ghana earned a bye in the first round of qualifiers, courtesy of their FIFA rankings, and will enter the fray in the second round. Here, they will meet the winner of the encounter between Rwanda and Egypt.

Along with Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Africa, Ghana was one of the top six seeded teams that automatically advanced to the second round, bypassing the first stage due to their FIFA rankings.

A total of 38 African nations are competing for one of the 12 spots in the final tournament, alongside host nation Morocco. The second-round qualifiers will consist of two legs – home and away – with matches scheduled between October 20 and 28, 2025. The first-round fixtures, involving the lower-seeded teams, will be played from February 17 to 26, 2025.