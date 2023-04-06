Black Queens hosts Senegal in two international friendly matches

Ghana’s senior female side, Black Queens will lock horns with Senegal in two international friendly matches at the Accra Sports Stadium on April 8 and April 11, 2023.

The Black Queens as part of their rebuilding mission was scheduled to square off with the Fennecs of Algeria, however, the trip was cancelled due to visiting team’s inability to travel to Ghana.

Known as the pride of African football in the early nineties, Coach Nora Hauptel would seek to revive Ghana’s glory days at major tournaments both on the continent and on the world stage.

The two-legged encounter would provide the gaffer an opportunity to assess the Black Queens ahead of upcoming tournaments.

Ghana defeated Togo, and Benin in her last friendly matches in February 2023.

The Swiss football manager had begun camping with 26 strong local and foreign players at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

A win for Ghana against Senegal would be a big boost after missing out on the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.