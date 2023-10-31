Black Queens seek double victory over Benin in Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers

The Black Queens of Ghana meet Benin on Tuesday afternoon in the second leg of the Olympic qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium with the ambition to build on their impressive 3-0 victory in Cotonou last Friday.

Ghana’s impressive victory in Cotonou has put them in a comfortable position as they face their stubborn opponents in the second leg.

The Queen certainly need another win, regardless of the scoreline, however a draw could secure their advancement.

In the event of a defeat, the outcome depends on the scoreline, which could still see them through to the third round of the 2024 CAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Amazing Coach Nora Hauptle is not taking things for granted, as is determined to see her team perform even better than they did in Cotonou. The Swiss strategist, who remains unbeaten with nine consecutive wins and no goals conceded, expressed her team’s readiness to give their all.

A win for Ghana will see them playing Zambia, who received a walkover in the second round due to their opponent Mali’s nonappearance.

Victory in the third round could possibly lead to a matchup against either Tunisia or Morocco in the fourth or final round, with the ultimate prize being a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.